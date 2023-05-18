Arjun Ram Meghwal takes charge of Law Ministry, says "Justice should be served to all"

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Soon after taking the charge of Law and Justice Ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal said that justice should be served to all.

While talking to ANI, he said "Justice should be served to all and cases pending in courts should be as less as possible".

On the media query in regards to the alleged tussle between Judiciary and Centre Government, he said, there is no difference between them.

My appointment as Law minister also has nothing to do with the Upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, he clarified.

Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday took independent charge as MoS Law and Justice, while replacing Kiren Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju also extended best wishes to Arjun Ram Meghwal on getting new responsibility as Minister of State (Independent charge) of Law and Justice

Kiren Rijiju is shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

MP Kiren Rijiju after reshuffling and change of his portfolio from the Law and Justice Ministry to the Ministry of Earth and Sciences said that it has been his privilege to serve as the Union Minister of Law and Justice.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji," said Rijiju.

Rijiju thanked the Chief Justice of India Dr Justice DY Chandrachud and other judges and said "I thank Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower Judiciary and entire Law officers for the huge support in ensuring delivering ease of Justice and providing legal services for our citizens."

"I look forward to fulfilling the vision of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji in the Earth Sciences Ministry with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble karyakarta of BJP," he added.

In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Arjun Ram Meghwal has replaced Kiren Rijiju as the Union and Justice Minister, a communique from President's Secretariat said on Thursday.

Kiren Rijijiu has meanwhile been assigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju," the communique added.

Rijiju took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021. He served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021.

