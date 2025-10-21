Armed forces celebrate Diwali with troops, laud bravery and dedication

New Delhi, Oct 21 In a strong message of solidarity and appreciation for the armed forces, the Chiefs of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force celebrated Diwali this year with soldiers stationed at strategic frontline locations across the country.

Their visits highlighted not just festive camaraderie, but also the commitment of the armed forces towards national security and operational readiness even during the festive season.

Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Navy, celebrated the festival of lights aboard the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister and the Navy Chief interacted with sailors and officers, acknowledging their pivotal role in safeguarding India's maritime frontiers and strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited personnel deployed in the high-altitude region of Ladakh.

Addressing officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army stationed there, Air Chief Singh commended their professionalism and unwavering commitment despite extreme weather conditions.

He highlighted the Air Force's continuous efforts in enhancing jointness with the Army and leveraging advanced technologies for better operational synergy.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated Diwali on Monday with troops of the Panchsul Brigade in Pithoragarh and nearby forward areas of the Kumaon range.

During his visit, he was briefed on ongoing initiatives involving technology infusion, inter-agency coordination, and welfare measures for soldiers.

General Dwivedi lauded the innovative use of underground water and fuel storage systems to ensure sustainability during the harsh Himalayan winters and praised the troops for their resilience and discipline.

Adding to the celebrations, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Siachen Glacier -- the world's highest battlefield -- where he spent time with the soldiers stationed in extreme conditions.

He extended Diwali greetings, commending their courage and dedication in guarding India's northernmost frontiers.

