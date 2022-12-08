Armed Forces Flag Day 2022 celebrated in Hyderabad

The Armed Forces Flag Day 2022 was celebrated at the Directorate of Sainik Welfare in Hyderabad on Wednesday and all the ten Regional Sainik Welfare Offices in the State with the help of ex-servicemen, their families and NCC Cadets to commemorate the sacrifices of armed forces in defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

The armed forces flag day fund was established during the year 1949 to ensure the rehabilitation and resettlement of ex-servicemen and their families.

Telangana Governor and Chairperson of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Tamilsai Soundararajan inaugurate the Armed forces Flag Day by donating generously for the Armed forces flag day fund.

She has also presented trophies to the Regional Sainik Welfare Offices of Hyderabad and Nalgonda for the highest collections for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The Governor also appealed to all the citizens to donate generously for the Fund stating that we are living safely inside our country due to the relentless efforts of our soldiers guarding our borders in hostile terrain and weather conditions.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatrya also participated in the Armed forces Flag Day celebrations and donated generously for the Armed forces flag day fund.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, who participated in the Armed forces Flag Day celebrations, donated generously for the Armed forces flag day fund and appealed to all the citizens stating that it is our basic duty to look after the ex-servicemen and their families who have given their youth for the Nation.

Telangana Chief Secretary and Vice Chairman, Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department Ravi Gupta and other officials also participated in the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations and donated generously for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The Veer naris, Veer Mathas and Gallantry Award winners from the state were honoured at various functions held in Sainik Welfare Department across the state on the occasion.

Speaking on the Occasion, Col Ramesh, Director Sainik Welfare has thanked all the gazetted and non-gazetted employees, secretariat employees, teachers, lecturers, Class IV employees, drivers and all other employees of Telangana Government and employees of State Bank of India for their generous voluntary contributions for Armed Forces Flag Day fund every year which has helped them implement a number of schemes for rehabilitation and resettlement of ex-servicemen and their families.

He also thanked the DDG NCC and all Group and Battalion Commanders and NCC Cadets for their unflinching support in organizing Armed Forces Flag day.

Col Ramesh appealed to all the citizens for donating generously for the Armed Forces Flag day fund and stated that the donations for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempt from Income Tax under section 80G.

( With inputs from ANI )

