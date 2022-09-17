Arms cache recovered in J&K's Uri

Srinagar, Sep 17 Security forces on Saturday recovered arms and ammunition from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Acting on a specific input, a joint party of police and army launched search operation near Hathlanga area of Uri, and recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 28 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

"A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Uri and further investigation has been initiated," police said.

