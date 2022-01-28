Army aircraft crashes in Bihar's Gaya, pilots safe

An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya crashed on Friday shortly after take-off, informed Army officials.

According to the officials, both the pilots in the aircraft are safe.

"An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Gaya, Bihar today crashed soon after taking off during training. Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe," said Army officials.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

