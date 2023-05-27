Army, Assam Rifles launch combing operations to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 27 : Indian Army and Assam Rifles have launched large-scale combing operations in the aftermath of the fresh violence in the Imphal Valley to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn Manipur.

The operations have also been launched in the vulnerable flash points and in the higher reaches surrounding Imphal Valley.

Continuing with operations, Army and Assam Rifles have launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang in the early hours of May 27 in Manipur to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.

These operations are part of the overall ongoing efforts of the Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the State of Manipur.

Army Columns are using the latest technology weapons, equipment and other force multipliers while operating in forested mountainous areas.

Relentless actions by the Army and Assam Rifles on Friday night also resulted in the successful prevention of loss of life each in Churachandpur and Imphal East District.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande will also be visiting Manipur today to review the security situation in view of the recent violence there, said Indian Army officials.

They said the Army Chief would be briefed by the Eastern Command officials on the measures taken to bring the situation under control.

Both the security teams in Imphal East and Churchandpur prevented the firing incidents between the two communities, where some armed miscreants opened fire and ran towards higher reaches, the Army said. However, there were no reports of casualties and further operations were underway.

There have been violent communal clashes in Manipur due to the Manipur High Court (HC) directing the State to pursue a 10-year-old recommendation to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the non-tribal Meitei community.

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the State.

