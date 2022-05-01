Army Chief Manoj Pande says Armed Forces will unitedly deal with security challenges

A day after taking charge, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Sunday that Army along with its sister services will unitedly deal with national security challenges and conflict situations.

New Army Chief General Manoj Pande received Guard of Honour at South Block in Delhi today. Chief of Army Staff appreciated the Guard for an impeccable turnout and impressive parade.

After the ceremonial Guard of Honour ceremony held in the national capital, the new army chief said, "It is a matter of immense pride and honour for me that I have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian Army, which I accept with all humility. Indian Army is fully committed to the values of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity."

"Army along with its sister services will unitedly deal with national security challenges and conflict situations. My aim would be to enhance inter-service cooperation and synergy," he told reporters today.

The newly appointed Army Chief further said that all officers of the Indian Army from its different arms and services get an equal opportunity for career and professional growth. "In senior leadership positions, all officers are trained and oriented on all aspects of warfighting."

Indian Army chief along with Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar were also present at the Guard of Honour ceremony held for General Manoj Pande as he took over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff. All three Chiefs are now from the 61st National Defence Academy (NDA) course.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the top chiefs of security forces, Army Chief Pande said, "I have known the other two Service chiefs well. It is a good beginning of synergy, cooperation and joint manship among the three Services. I assure you that all three of us will work together and take things forward in ensuring national security and defence."

( With inputs from ANI )

