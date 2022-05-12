Army chief reviews force deployment along China border in Ladakh region

New Delhi, May 12 Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, is on a three-day visit to Ladakh to review force deployment along the borders with China.

He arrived at Leh on Thursday on his maiden visit to Ladakh region after assuming charge as Army chief.

General Pande was briefed on the security situation along the borders with special focus on Eastern Ladakh. The high-level of operational readiness being maintained by the forces while maintaining a high tempo of capability development was highlighted.

Later, General Pande, accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, and Lieutenant General A. Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, called on R.K. Mathur, the Lieutenant Governer of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

This was followed by a detailed discussion on issues related to civil-military cooperation and the role of Indian Army in developmental activities in the UT of Ladakh.

During his visit to Ladakh, General Pande will also visit the forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and interact with the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in one of the most difficult and inhospitable terrains in the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor