"Army fully prepared, ready for action on orders," says GOC Chinar Cops on Defence Minister's Gilgit-Baltistan comment

"A lot of parameters are showing signs of normalcy and the challenge for us is to ensure that we're able to sustain this ceasefire & phase of normalcy that we are seeing on a daily basis," said Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen ADS Aujla.

Lt. General ADS Aujla, on Defence minister Rajnath Singh's recent statement related to Gilgit-Baltistan, said, "Indian army is fully prepared and we are ready for any action on orders from the government."

It is to be noted that on the Shaurya Divas program in Srinagar, while targeting Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We have just begun walking north, our journey will be complete when we implement the resolution passed unanimously by the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994, by reaching the Gilgit-Baltistan."

On the Defence Minister's statement and current situation of Kashmir and Border, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Cops, ADS Aujla interacted with media persons recently in Srinagar at 15 Corps headquarters.

General Aujla said, "whenever the Central Government takes such a decision, orders will come to us and in such a situation, we are fully prepared. Apart from our conventional strength, we are also strengthening ourselves modernly, so that we do not have to look back in such a situation."

He also said that in the last 75 years, the capacities and the capabilities of the Indian Army have got upgraded. Our preparedness is at a very good level and whenever it is needed to be displayed, you will see a very different impact.

While talking about the current situation, General Aujla said, "Right now the situation is completely under control, but whenever there is an opportunity, there are attempts to infiltrate, but the Indian Army is ready with full force to protect our border."

In response to the question asked about the situation after the ceasefire declaration and the abrogation of Article 370, General Aujla said, "It has been a very good year in view of the restoration of peace in the valley, showing the lowest infiltration in 32 years, in this whole year till the month of October, only eight terrorists tried to infiltrate, out of which three were eliminated."

"Although all efforts are on their side. A few days ago only, we foiled an infiltration bid in the Tangadhar sector. But the situation is very different now in comparison to past years. Now Development works are being done in the valley. Most of the terrorists who sheltered them have been eliminated or they have distanced themselves from this work," He added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor