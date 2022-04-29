Army holds Iftar get together at J-K's Baramulla

As part of Ramzan, an Iftar party was organised by the Headquarters 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles and Headquarters Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) at Uplona on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Commanding Officer, Uplona Rashtriya Rifles wished happy Ramzan to the people of Uplona and expressed optimism that peace and tranquillity will prevail, ushering development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also complimented the people of Uplona for their invaluable contributions to the development and security of the nation.

He assured the people of continuous support from the Indian Army. 42 people participated in the Iftar after praying for the peace, happiness, prosperity and good health of all the countrymen in the nation.

In addition, representatives from the Gujjar community and local media personnel attend the Iftar party.

Maulvi of Uplona offered Namaz and threw light on the teaching of the Holy Quran and highlighted the importance for all to follow them to become better human beings.

He also emphasised being proud of being an Indian as it is the only nation in the world where all religions are respected and live in peaceful co-existence.

The spirit behind organising the event was to celebrate the core values of our nation, synopsized by the unity in diversity, brotherhood and secularism.

( With inputs from ANI )

