Army imposter apprehended in Siliguri

Siliguri, Nov 10 The Military Intelligence Unit of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and Civil Police, in a joint operation, apprehended a person posing as a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army on Thursday near Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, officials said.

An officer informed that based on earlier inputs, Military Intelligence was on the lookout for the person, and a deliberate operation was planned and executed over the last four months.

On receiving confirmation about his activities and whereabouts, Military Intelligence, along with the Civil Police, launched a joint operation and apprehended the imposter from Bagdogra Airport Morh Market.

The accused has been identified as 38-year-old Rajesh Dutraj alias Bikas Chetri, a resident of Chingga village in the Naxalbari area.

In a statement, Army informed that in initial investigation, the imposter accepted that he had been operating for four to five years. He has been actively involved in touting and duping potential candidates during recruitment and making money on false promises.

Further questioning is on.

