Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 : The Army on Saturday opened fire after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"Officials of the Indian Army on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday cordoned off an area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector after suspicious movement along the Line of Control was observed, officials said.

As per the officials, a brief exchange of fire occurred and the operation is underway, the officials added.

Further information is awaited.

