Army opens fire after suspicious movement on LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, June 24 Army opened fire after noticing suspicious movement on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence sources said on Saturday.

They said that on noticing suspicious movement in Gulpur sector of Chakan Da Bagh area around 8 p.m. on Friday, the alert troops of the Army resorted to small arms firing.

