Army refutes claims of surgical strike, says infiltration bid foiled

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday refuted the claims of a surgical strike by the Indian Army, hours after a newspaper daily published a report. The Army also said the same. Earlier today, a newspaper report claimed that Indian Army has once again carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. An Army official in a statement said, "A news has been published with respect to Surgical Strike. I would like to inform you that no such operation has been carried out in Rajouri - Poonch. An Infiltration Bid was foiled yesterday for which a press release has been given."Quoting sources, the report claimed that Army destroyed four launching pads of Pakistani terrorists by entering 2.5 kilometers across the LoC on Saturday night.It claimed that seven to eight terrorists were killed in India’s surgical strike and all the soldiers of the Indian Army returned safely after the mission.

As the terrorists approached India’s ambush sites, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire, the ministry said, adding that this forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions.“However effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LC. Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced in the afternoon after improvement of weather conditions and visibility," it said. During searches in the area, Indian Army recovered an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades, and Pak-origin medicines.Army also discovered blood trails during searches leading toward the Line of Control.