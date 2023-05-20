Army rescues 500 tourists stranded due to landslides, road blocks in North Sikkim

North Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], May 20 : The Indian Army rescued about 500 tourists, including 113 women and 54 children, who were stranded at Chungthang, due to landslides and roadblocks, informed an official release on Saturday.

According to the release, heavy torrential rains were witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang valleys on Friday.

Following this, the tourists who were travelling to Lachung and Lachen Valley were stranded at Chungthang, due to landslides and roadblocks en route.

On request from the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army swung into action and rescued the stranded tourists to safety.

The stranded tourists were moved to three different Army Camps and were provided with hot meals and warm clothing. The troops vacated their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable for the night, the release further said.

It also said that the stranded tourists were provided with an initial medical check-up.

"Three medical teams were also formed who checked all the tourists. An initial medical check by Army medical team found all tourists to be stable," it said.

Meanwhile, one woman who had visited Gurudogmar Lake during the day complained of severe headache and dizziness on Friday midnight. A medical team including a woman Medical Officer from a nearby Field Hospital rushed to the location and detected signs of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), added the release.

The release further noted that the woman was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and by Saturday morning she was stable.

"She was provided immediate medical care and was shifted to the ICU in the medical hospital. By morning, she was stable," it said.

The quick reaction by the troops avoided any mishap and ensured comfort for the stranded tourists. Meanwhile, efforts are on, to clear the road for vehicular movement as soon as possible. The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey, the release further said.

