Army says terrorists deliberately target civilians to escape

Srinagar, May 10 The Indian Army said on Tuesday that the terrorists deliberately target the civil during encounters to manage their escape.

Defence ministry, spokesman said in a statement, "Based on an input of likely presence of terrorists in general area of Pandoshan, located approximately 4 kms southeast of Chaudhary Gund, Shopian, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Indian Army & J&K police at about 7.50 p.m. on May 9, 2022.

"At around 8.30 p.m. while own teams were establishing a cordon around the target house, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately in all directions in an attempt to breach the cordon, thereby putting the lives of civil at a great risk.

"Sensing grave threat to the lives of the civil, own teams commenced civilian extrication from the operation site despite being heavily fired upon by the terrorists.

"The terrorists sensing being cornered started firing on the civil in order to create chaos to assist them in their escape bid. With complete disregard to own safety, the Security Forces were successful in evacuating majority of the civil to a safe location, however, due to incessant and targetted fire from the terrorists, one soldier Lance Naik Sanjib Das and two civil namely Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad received gun shot wounds.

"All the injured were immediately evacuated in an Army helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Despite timely medical intervention and best efforts of the doctors, Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to his injuries. The other injured civilian, Suhaib Ahmad is reported to be critical but stable. He will be undergoing life saving surgeries. Lance Naik Sanjib Das is stable and out of danger.

"Taking advantage of cover of the dark, the terrorists managed to escape the operation site. Security Forces have intensified their search operations to nab these terrorists."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor