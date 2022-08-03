Army soldier injured in accidental misfire in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 3 An army soldier was injured on Wednesday in an accidental misfire from his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to police sources, the soldier was injured in Kulgam's Frisal area when his service rifle went off accidentally.

"He was shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Doctors have described his condition as stable", a source said.

