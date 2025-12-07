Army’s Honour Run in Jaipur commemorates sacrifices of soldiers, veterans

New Delhi, Dec 7 Paying heartfelt tribute to the veterans and brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command on Sunday organised the Honour Run in Jaipur.

The event served as a celebration of courage, resilience and national pride, witnessing enthusiastic participation from combatants and citizens from all walks of life.

The run commenced at the iconic Albert Hall Museum and unfolded along the vibrant stretches of JLN Marg on a crisp winter morning.

The Honour Run brought together a diverse gathering of Veterans, Serving Personnel, NCC Cadets, Professional Runners, Para-Athletes, families and local citizens, whose determination and spirit inspired all present.

The races of various categories, including 10 km and 5 km, were flagged off by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and the run of 21km was flagged off by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command, in the presence of senior dignitaries.

Their presence added immense motivation to the participants and highlighted the importance of honouring the nation’s veterans.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh encouraged the participants and exhorted them in his address, stating that every step they take today is a tribute to the brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to the nation while safeguarding its borders.

The CM also addressed the gathering, emphasising that the Honour Run is not merely a run, but a symbol of our patriotism and a meaningful opportunity to honour the courage, valour, and sacrifice of our bravehearts who have served from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the nation’s defence.

The mega event featured 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km timed runs, with a total prize money of Rs 22.7 lakh, encouraging fitness, public participation and recognising exceptional performances.

Earlier pre-event activities - including a promotional run, a curtain raiser and a BIB Expo - generated substantial enthusiasm within the city.

The inspiring participation of para-athletes and veterans was a testament to the unwavering human spirit and determination.

The event concluded with spirited celebrations, echoing the unity, pride and respect that the citizens of Jaipur hold for the Armed Forces.

As a prelude to the upcoming Army Day Parade 2026, being organised in Jaipur, the Honour Run not only commemorated the sacrifices of the soldiers and veterans but also encouraged citizens to uphold the values of courage, discipline, service and resilience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor