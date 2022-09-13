Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' playing important role in development of border areas

Srinagar, Sep 13 The Indian Army launched 'Operation Rakshak and many other such operations to wipe out the enemies in Jammu and Kashmir in the year 1998.

But the army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' in Jammu and Kashmir is for the welfare of the people. It is especially to help people in rural areas and areas near the Line of Control (LoC) where lives and property have been destroyed due to insurgency and militancy.

Under Operation Sadbhavana, the areas covered near the Line of Control include Rajouri, Poonch, Karna, Uri, Tingdar, Kiran, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Akhnur etc. It has played an important role in healing people's wounds by providing them with employment opportunities, medical and educational facilities and infrastructure development. The army has reached areas where no politician or administration man has been able to reach till date.

According to locals near the LoC in Poonch district, Operation Sadbhavana is providing necessary equipment for children's education, medical facilities, conducting medical camps from time to time, running awareness programmes, sewing 'kadhai' programme for women, various vocational courses for youth including welding, computer diploma, plumbing, bakery, motor mechanics, etc., due to which people are getting a lot of relief.

Noor Alam, a resident of Karmara, said, "Everyone living near the LoC has immense respect for the Indian Army because the only hope and support of the border residents is the army. If someone gets sick in the evening, they go to the nearby army camp for medicine or ointment and if there is a need to transport the patient to the hospital, the army even arranges for the vehicle."

Siva Singh, a border resident of Sunderbani, said, "In our region, the army has played an important role in providing employment to the youth. The army is conducting professional courses for one to three months every day, after which the youth are getting employment easily. Free driving classes are also being conducted, which enables many young people to pass the driving test and get licence."

Not only this, the army is also working in providing information to the public about various schemes being run by the Central government. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the army spread awareness about Coronavirus and delivered the required medical equipment to the local residents.

The army also takes the lead in promoting sports, organising local and traditional fairs etc.

It is also normal to hold regular meetings with respected citizens to promote mutual brotherhood and establish peace in the region. The organisation of Iftar parties in the form of Eid Milan and Ramadan is also a part of the army's Operation Sadbhavana.

Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt. Col. Devendra Anand said, "The army is trying to protect the country's borders as well as help in improving the quality of life of the border residents under this Operation. In Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar, Baramulla and Kupwara, some important activity is organised every day and it is a matter of satisfaction for us. We have been 100 per cent successful in winning the trust of the people."

