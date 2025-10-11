Around 65,000 govt schools in Rajasthan to be illuminated this Diwali

Jaipur, Oct 11 In a first-ever initiative, the Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan has announced a large-scale beautification campaign to renovate and illuminate all government schools across the state ahead of Diwali.

Under this plan, around 65,000 government schools will be repaired, painted, and decorated with lighting to celebrate the festival of lights.

The campaign will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, from October 11 to October 18, will focus on repairs and painting. The second phase, from October 18 until Diwali, will involve installing attractive lighting in all schools.

This is the first time such a comprehensive festival-oriented makeover is being carried out in the state's government education sector.

To support the initiative, the Education Department will provide financial assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2 lakh per school, depending on the size and needs of the institution.

The objective is to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for students, staff, and the local community during the festive season.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that this initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to uplift the standard and image of government schools in Rajasthan.

He emphasised that the work must adhere strictly to the Rajasthan Public Procurement Transparency Act, 2012, and the General Financial and Accounting Rules, 2013. To ensure visual uniformity across the state, specific color schemes have been mandated.

Government Higher Secondary Schools will be painted in light yellow while government primary schools will be painted in light pink.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that all repair and painting work is completed by October 18. Following this, decorative lighting will be installed, giving schools a festive and celebratory look for Diwali. This campaign aims not only to beautify the schools but also to instill a sense of pride and celebration among students and educators across Rajasthan.

