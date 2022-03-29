Around fifty criminals surrendered in first 15 days after Yogi Adityanath returned to power, while two-shot in encounters

Within 15 days, as Yogi took his CM designation back for the second conservative term, around 50 criminals have surrendered to the police and had even promised to reform themselves. Among these fifty criminals, several were having serious crimes against them. Not only these but till March 25, two criminals were shot in encounters while 10 more were arrested. The reason for surrender was mostly fear of the Yogi government, states the report.

However, in four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power. Also, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party showed immense growth in votes but still won't be able to defeat BJP. And Yogi Adtiyanath has become the first-ever CM who retain the power in UP twice. Talking about Goa firstly the CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in the Squeliem constituency but in mid-day, he somehow managed to reach the numbers and retain power again, on the other hand, Utpal Parrikar who left BJP in the elections and decided to contest independently has lost the elections. Speaking on Manipur and Uttarakhand in the beginning only the results were quite clear the BJP is going to win the assembly elections in 2022.