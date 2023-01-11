Around Rs 60 lakh recovered in corruption related to FCI: CBI

Published: January 11, 2023

Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered about Rs 60 lakh so far in the massive operation against the corruption ...

Around Rs 60 lakh recovered in corruption related to FCI: CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered about Rs 60 lakh so far in the massive operation against the corruption related to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The case pertains to the channelized corruption in FCI procurement, storage and distribution.

"Rs 60 lakh(approx) recovered so far in massive operation being undertaken against channelised corruption in FCI procurement, storage and distribution," CBI informed in a statement on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

