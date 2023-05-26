Arrangements reviewed for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Jammu, May 26 Deputy Commissioner of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, Abhishek Sharma, on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss and assess the preparations for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 1.

The meeting reviewed the plan formulated for security arrangements, besides addressing other essential aspects.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need to establish robust security arrangements and asked the Senior Superintendents of Police to set up special checkpoints, conduct round-the-clock patrols, and install CCTV cameras at langar sites and other vital locations.

"The matters related to sanitation, supply of LPG cylinders to langars, readiness of fire tenders and contingency plan were extensively discussed," a statement said.

"Stress was laid on adequate provision of sanitation, power supply, drinking water, lodging, and other amenities for the yatris (pilgrims). The concerned authorities were asked to formulate comprehensive plans in advance to ensure the availability of health, water, and accommodation facilities."

The Deputy Commissioner directed the police and security agencies to devise a foolproof security plan envisaging adequate deployment of personnel at designated langar and accommodation sites along the yatra route.

Traffic management and parking plans specific to langars were also emphasised.

"To streamline efforts and provide essential services to the pilgrims, the meeting decided to establish a control room at the DC office complex and an information centre at Chichi Mata temple.

"Additionally, a facilitation centre would be set up for the convenience of the yatris," the statement said.



