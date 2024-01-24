"Will Arrest Him After Lok Sabha Elections": Assam CM Sarma's Warning to Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared his intention to ensure the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha Election. The statement comes a day after a police case was filed against Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra through Assam. Sarma justified the delayed action, stating, "If we take action now, they will call it a political move."

Highlighting the key temples Rahul Gandhi has not visited during his yatra, including the famous Kamakshya Temple, Sarma accused the Congress of provoking unrest in Assam. He stated, "The whole intention of the Yatra was to disturb Assam and jeopardize the peace. We defeated this attention seeker, and now let him do whatever he wants beyond Dhuburi."

"We will form an SIT, the SIT shall investigate the case and we shall arrest him after the Lok Sabha elections are over. If we take action now, they will call it as political move," he said. "We have proof. Yesterday a major incident could have happened in Guwahati, the way he provoked people," Sarma added.

The Congress alleged that its Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra was attacked twice by BJP supporters in Assam on Monday. This followed the Chief Minister's warning to Gandhi to stay away from Guwahati due to events associated with the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Earlier that day, Gandhi was barred from entering a temple, leading to a sit-down protest as the police prevented his march.

In response to the police case filed against him, Rahul Gandhi dismissed attempts to intimidate him, stating, "File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases; you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me." He accused Sarma of corruption and irregularities, alleging land theft and involvement in the supari business.

The political tensions escalated as both leaders traded accusations and the Congress leader continued his yatra. The promise of Rahul Gandhi's arrest post-election adds another layer to the intensifying political climate in Assam.