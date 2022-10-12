Art and culture festival begins in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 12 An art and culture festival has been organised in Gurugram by the 'KalaGram Society', jointly set up by the Gurugram administration and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in collaboration with Haryana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Trust and Hyundai India Motor Foundation.

The festival was inaugurated by Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram along with other government dignitaries on Wednesday. The five-day fest will culminate on October 16, 2022.

In this five-day festival, apart from handicrafts, a unique confluence of different types of cultural programmes will be seen.

The spokesperson of KalaGram Society said this art festival is being organised by KalaGram Society, which is working for promotion of art and culture in the district. Skilled artists coming from Haryana and many other states of India will participate in this art festival.

The five-day fest will have 25 exhibitor booths, in addition to an art exhibition based on the theme 'Back to Roots' featuring works of upcoming artists. The festival will also have workshops on pottery, graffiti painting, Madhubani painting, Gond painting, sustainable and upcycled crafts, Kalighat painting, calligraphy, screen printing, block printing etc, which is open to the public and students for a nominal fee.

Appealing to the public, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said that cooperation of all the people of Gurugram is expected in boosting the morale of the artists in this unique confluence of artists and art lovers being organised in Gurugram.

"As a culturally rich state, this is home to many artists and artisans. The Kala-Utsav by KalaGram Society, will boost this culture further and make Gurugram a hub for all art enthusiasts to converge, he said.

"Hyundai Motor India Foundation has been actively supporting the cause of artists and artisans of various genres guided by our global vision of 'Progress for Humanity'. We aim to provide a distinct platform for artists and small businesses to exhibit and monetise their talent by providing them with a level playing field, as a part of our CSR initiatives. The Artisan Fest is one of our multiple art CSR initiatives to support crafters and performers. This is our second edition, where we have partnered with Haryana State CSR Trust, District Administration and MCG KalaGram to make the fest more inclusive," Puneet Anand, Assistant Vice President & Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

Visitors can also experience diverse cultural performances like artist Bhopa Bhopi from Churu Rajasthan, Haryanvi instrumental music, folk storytellers from Himachal and Haryana, music and theatre, puppet shows, Haryanvi folk dance and instruments, Himachal folklores, Nukkad Natak by Gurujal Society, and dance performances.

A photography competition for budding photographers on the theme 'Crafts of India' will allow them to capture our rich heritage through their contemporary lens.

The festival is being organised at the Amphitheatre, located in Sector 29, Gurugram.

