Art show 'Reflections of Womanhood' highlights need to remove gender inequalities

New Delhi, March 4 ‘Reflections of Womanhood’, an exhibition of paintings, sculptures, photography, installation and printmaking celebrates not only women but also everything feminine from earth to life and to the inception of the universe with Shiva and Shakti.

Highlighting the need to remove gender inequalities, the show houses 54 artists, who have narrated tales of courage, love and dedication of countless women on their canvases and sculptures.

It also includes two senior dance dancers who will be inaugurating the show.

Three instrumentalists and a troop of kathak dancers will also be present.

Curated by Manisha Gawade, the show is a collaborative effort of three art galleries including Pioneer Art Gallery, Divine Art Gallery and digitally partnered by Ehsaas and will be held at both the galleries in the Capital from March 8 to 28.

The list of artists includes F.N. Souza, Krishen Khanna and Ram Kumar, Alka Raghuvanshi, Amargeet Chandok, Ananda Moy Banerji, Anil Gaikwad, Anita Kulkarni, Anjolie Ela Menon, Anki Bhutia, Anu Nayak, Anupam Sud, Arpana Caur, Arup Das, Ashok Bhowmick, Asit Patnayak, Bhaskar Rao, Biman Dasgupta, Durga Kainthola, Gagan Vij, Gogi Saroj Pal, Jogen Chowdhury, Kanchan Chander, Kavita Nayar, Laxman Aelay, Manisha Gawade, N.S. Rana, Nagesh Goud, Niladri Paul, Nupur Kundu, Paresh Maity, Praveen Upadhye, Priyendra Shukla, Prof. Niren Sengupta, Qamar Dagar, Ramesh Gorjala, Rashmi Khurana, Ratan Shah, Rini Dhumal, Shakti Burman, Sangeeta Gupta, Sanjay Bhatacharya, Sarla Chandra, Seema Kohli, Shabir Santosh, Shampa Sircar, Sheela Chamaria, Shobha Broota, Shridhar Iyer, Sonali Durga Chaudhari, Sonika Agarwal, Sudhir Bhagat, Vilas Kulkarni, Vimmi Indra and Vinod Sharma in alphabetical order.

The curator of the show and Director of Ehsaas, Manisha Gawade said: “Only a drastic change in our education can lead to economic freedom for women, leading the way to a progressive new tomorrow. Gender biases cannot pave the way for our generations to come. Ehsaas has always stood for women, artists and weavers. We believe that all the art forms are interdependent. We take pride in staging this wonderful event as a combined amalgamation of the various art forms.”

