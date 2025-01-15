ARTRAC celebrates Army Day in Shimla, gets enormous response

Shimla, Jan 15 The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Wednesday celebrated the 77th Army Day by organising a ‘Know Your Army’ mela at the Ridge in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

The event was inaugurated by Maj Gen Vivek Venkatraman, Offg Chief of Staff, ARTRAC, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Gandhi.

The 'Know Your Army' mela is an initiative by the Army Training Command to promote awareness and understanding of the Indian Army's role and contributions.

The event is part of the celebrations marking the 77th Army Day, which commemorates the appointment of General K.M. Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949.

The mela featured an array of attractions, including a weapon and equipment display, medical camp, selfie point and a performance by the military band.

In addition, various stalls have been set up to provide information on the Indian Army's role, responsibilities and army's contributions to national security and development. Visitors were also treated to military martial music performances, which added to the fervour of the event.

A large number of visitors, including locals and tourists, attended the mela, with women showing particular interest in the AWWA Stall.

Meanwhile, state Sainik Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil said the youth of the state were playing a crucial role in the armed forces and the government was committed to providing every possible support to our war veterans, disabled soldiers, ex-servicemen, their families and also the serving soldiers. He made the statement while chairing a meeting with the officers of Sainik Welfare Department and Himachal Pradesh Ex-servicemen Corporation here.

While reviewing the works of the Sainik Welfare Department, the minister said it was a matter of pride that in a small hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, there were 1,191 gallantry and distinguished award winners and the governments has allocated a significant amount in this fiscal for their welfare under Gallantry Award Winners scheme.

He said the government has enhanced the rates of ex-gratia grant by 1.5 times and has removed income limit ceiling for eligibility of old age pension.

