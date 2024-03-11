Arun Goel Resignation: Plea in Supreme Court to Restrain Govt From Appointing Top Poll Officials

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India to restrain the Central government from appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners under Sections 7 and 8 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023, Bar & Bench reported.

This comes after Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, which are most likely to be held in April-May.

The petition also requests that a member of the election commission be appointed in accordance with the Arup Baranwal verdict.

The two election commissioners will be appointed on March 15 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fill the vacancies left by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and recently resigned of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner (EC)., said media reports.