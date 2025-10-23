Arunachal CM Khandu holds series of meetings in Tokyo to boost India-Japan collaboration

Itanagar, Oct 23 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is currently on an official visit to Japan, held a series of meetings in Tokyo on Thursday aimed at expanding cultural and economic cooperation between India and Japan.

In a significant meeting, the visiting Chief Minister met Yasutoshi Nishimura, Member of the House of Representatives, Japan and Chairman of the Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League.

In a series of social media posts, Khandu referring to his meeting with Nishimura, said: “We discussed taking forward the India-Japan partnership to further strengthen our cultural ties and explore avenues of developmental cooperation.”

In another post, the Chief Minister said that he had a productive meeting with Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman & CEO of ASEAN Group Co. Ltd. and associated companies.

“He (Nishikawa) expressed his commitment to enhancing the Indian workforce presence in Japan and is already collaborating with several Indian states to promote Japanese language learning and skill development initiatives. Encouraging to see such initiatives strengthening the India–Japan partnership,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister in another post said that he had a wonderful luncheon meeting with Itsunori Onodera, Chair of the Policy Research Council and the Tax System Research Council, Yoshiaki Wada, former Member of the House of Representatives, and Rui Matsukawa, Member of the House of Councillors.

“Grateful for their warm hospitality and insightful discussions aimed at further deepening India–Japan relations in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision during his recent visit to Japan,” Khandu said.

Referring to his interactive session with Sankyo Frontier Co. Ltd., Japan, he said that their modular and factory-built solutions offer rapid deployment in challenging terrains, all-weather construction and sustainable, cost-efficient infrastructure for remote and high-altitude regions.

“Innovative ideas like these can truly transform the way we build in the Himalayas,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu earlier this week visited Sophia University in Tokyo and the Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in higher education, technology, and disaster management.

In a series of social media posts, Khandu had said he held meaningful discussions with Sophia University President Prof Miki Sugimura and Chancellor Prof Sali Augustine SJ, in the presence of delegates from the Indian embassy in Tokyo.

“Encouraged to learn that Japanese universities are increasingly offering English-medium courses and that the education sector in Japan is opening up for greater global collaboration,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Khandu embarked on a visit to Japan on October 18 with the aim of enhancing bilateral cooperation and exploring areas of mutual interest between the state and Japan.

Officials said the visit forms part of Arunachal Pradesh’s wider efforts to attract investment, strengthen cultural ties and learn from Japan’s expertise in disaster resilience, energy efficiency and rural development.

