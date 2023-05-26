Arunachal: Holy book stolen from Luguthang monastery recovered, 4 held

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 26 : Four people were arrested from Meragoh village for allegedly stealing the golden holy book from Luguthang monastery in Tawang, informed Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The golden scripture, which carries historical significance, was stolen last month. Luguthang is one the remotest villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

Following the theft, police started an investigation and launch a hunt for the holy book. The police team was led by Tawang District, Sub Inspector Pema Wangchu.

"The four accused were arrested and the stolen property was recovered from the Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek," said police.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor