Arunachal Pradesh Avalanche: Seven jawans missing in avalanche

A major avalanche has hit Arunachal Pradesh. The disappearance of seven soldiers has caused a stir. Official sources in Delhi said that search and rescue operation was underway for the missing. The avalanche occurred in a mountain range in the Kameng sector. On Sunday, a patrol of soldiers had set out to patrol the area. That's when the avalanche caused these soldiers to get stuck in it. Sources said that the search for the jawans is on. A team of experts has been airlifted to the scene to rescue them. It has been snowing continuously for the last few days due to bad weather. This is also hampering the rescue operation.