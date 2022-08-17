Arvind Kejriwal announces ‘Make India No. 1’ mission, asks BJP, Congress other parties to join in

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the national mission to make India No. 1 by focusing on health, education, agriculture, and employment. Addressing a gathering in Delhi, Kejriwal said that India has achieved a lot since its independence but is still lagging behind several nations that gained independence after it. "We have to make India the number one nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called `Make India No.1` today," Kejriwal said in his address.

Urging all the countrymen to connect to the mission, he said, "every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission. "Lauding the country`s civilization, he said that it is as old as thousands of years, India is a great country. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi CM had stressed that every child should get good and free education across the country and everyone collectively should start working on it on a war footing basis. "Every child should get good and free education across the country. Every person should get good and free treatment for healthcare purposes. We should now start this work on a war footing basis. Only then, India will become the number one country," Kejriwal said.

I have only one dream- I want to see India as the most powerful country in the world. We want India to become a rich country. India will become rich when every Indian becomes rich. It cannot happen that the country is rich but the people are poor. I want to make every poor of India rich," he said on Tuesday.