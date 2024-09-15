Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation As Delhi Chief Minister After Bail In Excise Policy Scam

After release on bail, Arvind Kejriwal has announced his resignation as chief of Delhi. He said that he will be in post once elected by the people. On Sunday Kejriwal stated that he would step down within the next 48 hours. Kejriwal emphasised that the future of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now rest in the hands of the public.

"I am going to resign from the Chief Minister's position after two days. I will not sit in the Chief Minister's chair until the people give their verdict... I will go to every house and street and not sit in the Chief Minister's chair till I get a verdict from the people," he stated.Kejriwal asserted that the "conspiracies" of the central government cannot shake his "rock-like resolve," and he pledged to continue his fight for the nation. He criticized the Centre, claiming it is more dictatorial than British colonial rule.

Reflecting on his prison time, Kejriwal shared, "I wrote only one letter from prison to the Lieutenant Governor on Independence Day, requesting permission for Atishi to hoist the flag in my absence. The letter was returned, and I was warned that another letter would result in no family visits."

He expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support, noting that AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Amanatullah Khan, currently imprisoned, would soon be released. During his time in jail, he read books such as the Ramayana, Gita, and Bhagat Singh’s prison diary.