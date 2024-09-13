Arvind Kejriwal Walks out of Tihar Jail After Getting Bail in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Says “My Courage Has Grown 100 Time” (Watch Video)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday evening after being granted bail in a corruption case related to the excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was released hours after the court decision, amid heavy rain in the national capital.

He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann and others. Addressing a crowd of supporters who had gathered outside the jail, Kejriwal expressed his gratitude and resilience.

“Today I want to say that I have come out of jail and my courage has increased 100 times...The walls of their jail cannot weaken the courage of Kejriwal...I will pray to god to continue showing me the right path and I will continue fighting against all the power who are trying to weaken the country and divide the country.”

"I have faced many difficulties in my life but God has supported me at every step. This time too God supported me because I was honest, right." he added.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal but imposed restrictions on him. He is barred from visiting the Chief Minister's Office or signing any official documents.

Kejriwal had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case. He was granted interim bail on May 10 by the Supreme Court for Lok Sabha election campaigning and surrendered on June 2.