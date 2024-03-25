Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Launches Social Media ‘DP Campaign'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a social media "DP (display picture) campaign over the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. According to Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi, all party leaders and volunteers have changed their profile picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media accounts with the one displaying Kejriwal behind bars. The picture also has the text ‘Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal (Modi's biggest fear is Kejriwal)’ written on it.

To spread Arvind Kejriwal's message to every household, today AAP has launched a 'DP campaign' across the country on social media. Starting at 3 pm, all AAP leaders and party workers are changing their DPs,” Atishi said while addressing the media.Atishi also urged people to join the campaign and change their social media account picture to “save the constitution and democracy” in the country.

Atishi said Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge PM Modi. "So he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate without any evidence just after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. BJP has framed Kejriwal in a fake case and used the ED to put him behind bars. Why is he (Arvind Kejriwal) incarcerated as soon as the election is announced?” the minister said.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case. The ED had summoned him nine times in the case, but he did not depose before the probe agency.