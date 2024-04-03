Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi High Court Reserves Judgement in CM's Plea Challenging Arrest By ED

The Delhi High Court, after hearing arguments from both sides (Arvind Kejriwal's and the ED's) has reserved judgment on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in connection with his alleged involvement in the controversial Delhi excise policy. The decision was made by a bench presided over by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. On Tuesday, the ED told the High Court that the Chief Minister is the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the excise policy case and that, based on the material evidence in the agency’s possession, there are “reasons to believe” that Mr. Kejriwal is also guilty of money laundering.

Delhi High Court reserves order on the petition moved by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and ED remand granted by the trial court pic.twitter.com/hDvkcEFIFD — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

The ED made the remarks in an affidavit to the court while opposing Mr. Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Central probe agency. Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar Jail in the national capital till April 15 after his judicial custody was extended by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on April 1. During the hearing, Kejriwal's lawyer argued that the timing of his arrest ensured that he would not be able to participate in the upcoming election. The ED, in its response, called this a “bogus statement". It maintained that the agency found the money trail in the case and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received kickbacks