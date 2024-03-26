Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of AAP’s Protest Today

The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory stating that vehicles will not be permitted to stop or park along Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg on Tuesday.

In response to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) announcement of its intention to surround the Prime Minister's residence on March 26 in protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory prohibiting vehicles from halting or parking along Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg.

According to the advisory, traffic will be affected due to a special law and order arrangement for Tuesday in the New Delhi area. To ensure smooth traffic management in New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions, the advisory added.

The advisory also mentioned that traffic diversions may be implemented as necessary from Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlak Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout, and Kautilya Marg roundabout. Additionally, the police urged commuters to steer clear of Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road, and Teen Murti Marg.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last Thursday in connection with a money laundering case associated with his government's now-defunct excise policy. He remains in the custody of the agency until March 28.