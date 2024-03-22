Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Congress Slams BJP Over Delhi CM's Arrest

Soon after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, the Congress alleged that the BJP is scared of the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls and creating all kinds of problems for the opposition out of panic.

According to a PTI report, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the “arrogant" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making false claims of an electoral victory every day and trying to weaken the opposition by indulging in “illegal means" ahead of the polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a “scared dictator" wants to create a dead democracy and the INDIA bloc will give a befitting reply to such designs.

“A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“While capturing all the institutions, including the media, breaking up parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the accounts of the main opposition party were not enough for the ‘devilish power’, now the arrest of elected chief ministers has also become a common thing," he said.“INDIA will give a befitting reply to this," the former Congress chief added.

In a massive setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convenor and Delhi chief minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night. This is the most high-profile arrest in the case, and makes him the first sitting chief minister to be arrested.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, who had skipped eight ED summons and in the agency's ninth summons, was asked to appear on March 21, moved a plea in the Delhi high court, seeking directions to the central agency to not take any coercive action against him. Though the HC posted the matter to be heard on April 22 next, it did not grant any relief to Kejriwal.Following the arrest, the AAP staged protests in the national capital; the Opposition too condemned ED's action