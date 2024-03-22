Arvind Kejriwal Arrested in Political Vendetta, Says Sanjay Raut

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expanded the Aam Aadmi Party. The party is growing not only in Delhi, Punjab, but across the country. This is what BJP is afraid of. Aam Aadmi Party is a constituent party of INDIA Alliance. Shiv Sena Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut criticized that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is a political vendetta.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED in the alleged Rs 100 crore Delhi liquor policy scam. After this, Aam Aadmi Party workers staged strong protests and criticized the BJP and the central government. The opposition, including the India Alliance, strongly condemned the action against Arvind Kejriwal. While talking to the media, Sanjay Raut attacked the BJP and the central government.

BJP is afraid of Lossing.

Raut asserted that the alleged scam exists only on paper, yet Kejriwal was still arrested, likening the action to a dictatorship. He recalled how Narendra Modi once championed the fight against corruption, yet now, leaders like Amit Shah and Modi are resorting to arrests out of fear of losing elections. Raut suggested that the BJP is systematically targeting opposition leaders.

Sanjay Raut questioned the whereabouts of Anna Hazare, urging him to wake up and take a stand. He reminisced about Hazare's past agitations on similar issues, expressing confusion over his current absence from the scene. Raut emphasized that Hazare's voice was once prominent in such matters but appears to have disappeared now.

The arrest came after months of Kejriwal skipping summons by the ED, with allegations that the excise policy favored certain alcohol dealers and involved unlawful money to fund an election campaign. Despite denying the allegations and claiming a "huge conspiracy" behind his arrest, Kejriwal's arrest is seen as a politically charged move just weeks before India's general elections, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term. This arrest has sparked controversy and condemnation from opposition leaders who view it as a misuse of power to target political opponents