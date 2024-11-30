Arvind Kejriwal Attacked: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges Attacker Wanted to Set AAP Convener on Fire

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Saturday that the man arrested for attacking AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during his Padyatra campaign had intended to set him on fire by throwing spirit at him. In a post on X, Bharadwaj further alleged that the attacker had links to the BJP.

A man threw spirit on him (Kejriwal). We could smell it. And there was an attempt to burn him (Kejriwal) alive. "The man was carrying spirit in one hand and a matchbox in the other hand. He threw spirit that fell on Kejriwal and me but he could not start the fire. Our alert volunteers and the public caught him," Bharadwaj claimed in a press conference.

On Saturday evening, while Arvind Kejriwal was greeting people behind a security cordon, a man approached him and splashed a liquid on him. Security personnel quickly subdued the attacker, and both Kejriwal and the security team were later seen wiping their faces.

