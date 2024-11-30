Arvind Kejriwal Attacked in Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On Former CM During Padyatra (Watch Video)

A man threw liquid on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a padyatra in the national capital today. Video footage shows security personnel and Kejriwal's supporters catching the man and beating him, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader assessed the situation. According to police sources, the incident occurred as Kejriwal was walking with his supporters in the Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi. The man has been detained and is currently being questioned.

🚨 बेशर्म भाजपा ने फिर करवाया केजरीवाल जी पर हमला 🚨



दिल्ली की बिगड़ी कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठाने पर पदयात्रा के दौरान भाजपा ने केजरीवाल जी पर हमला करवाया ‼️



अमित शाह की नाकामी फिर जग जाहिर हुई है, दिल्ली में कानून का राज़ नहीं भाजपाई गुंडो का राज है। अगर देश की राजधानी में एक… pic.twitter.com/zqtNe63Ls0 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 30, 2024

"Kejriwal was attacked by BJP during his march for raising questions on the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Amit Shah's failure has once again become public knowledge, there is no rule of law in Delhi but the rule of BJP goons. If a former Chief Minister is not safe in the country's capital, then what will happen to the common man? Delhi's law and order situation has completely collapsed under BJP rule", AAP said in a post X.

#WATCH | On the attack on former Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "BJP leaders carry our rallies in all states, they are never attacked... There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal... BJP attacked him in Nangloi. He was… https://t.co/c1eOFtGczLpic.twitter.com/ZZdKUyY9uT — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

On the attack on former Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "BJP leaders carry our rallies in all states, they are never attacked. There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal. BJP attacked him in Nangloi. He was attacked in Chhatarpur. The law and order in Delhi have collapsed and the central government and the Home Minister are not doing anything.