Arvind Kejriwal backs Satyendar Jain after ED arrest, says, all allegations false

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the money laundering case against Satyendar Jain as "false" and said like many other MLAs of the party, the Delhi health minister will also be acquitted by the court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company. The ED filed a money laundering case against the AAP minister based on an FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017 against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

“It's a false case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country...I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are false. He has been arrested in view of politics,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing.Defending Jain and accusing the central probe agencies of falsely implicating the minister, he added, "Similarly, five years ago, I had also removed a minister in Delhi. We don't wait for agencies to take action. However, agencies also act in the wrong ways. But the actions that have been taken by central agencies are politically motivated. Satyendar Jain is being pushed into the case. This false case won't last. I would have taken action if this case had anything, but it has nothing in it."