Arvind Kejriwal Bail: Meet the Judges Who Granted AAP Leader Major Relief In Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

The Supreme Court has granted bail to AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor policy scam case in Delhi. A bench consisting of Justices Suryakant and Ujjal Bhuyan approved bail on a bond of Rs 10 lakh, subject to several conditions. While the Court upheld the legality of Kejriwal's arrest, it also criticized the CBI's methods.

Who is Judge Suryakant?

Justice Suryakant, born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, completed his graduation from a government college and earned his Law degree from Maharishi Dayanand University in 1984, followed by a master's in law from Kurukshetra Open University. He began practicing in the District Court of Hisar in 1984 before moving to Chandigarh to practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1985. SC Judge Justice Suryakant recently recused himself from hearing a plea to cancel the bail granted to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Youngest Advocate General of Haryana

Justice Suryakant became the youngest Advocate General of Haryana on July 7, 2000. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004 and became Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2018. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his appointment to the Supreme Court in 2019, which the Central Government approved. Justice Suryakant is set to become Chief Justice of India on December 24, 2025, according to seniority. His term will last 1.2 years, ending on February 9, 2027.

Who is Judge Ujjal Bhuyan?

Judge Ujjal Bhuyan, born on August 2, 1964, in Guwahati, Assam, attended school in Guwahati before graduating from Kirorimal College at Delhi University. He obtained his LLB from Government Law College and began practicing law in 1991, primarily at Guwahati High Court, where he established a successful record in tax-related cases. He was appointed Senior Advocate there on September 6, 2010, and became Advocate General of Assam on July 21, 2011.

Judge Ujjal Bhuyan was appointed as an Additional Judge of Guwahati High Court on October 17, 2010, becoming a Permanent Judge on March 20, 2013. He also chaired the Mizoram State Legal Services Authority and was transferred to the Bombay High Court on October 3, 2019, before becoming Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. He was appointed to the Supreme Court following a recommendation from the Collegium in July 2023.

Expert in Taxation Law

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is recognized as an expert in taxation law, with the Supreme Court collegium highlighting his expertise during his appointment process. He enjoys music, singing, and acting.