Arvind Kejriwal Granted Interim Bail Till June 1, But Delhi CM Barred From Performing These Duties

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal received a major relief from the Supreme Court of India on Friday, May 10. The apex court granted him interim bail until June 1 in the money laundering case linked to the liquor excise policy.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted Delhi CM interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on bail bonds in the jail superident.

However, Kejriwal was barred from performing certain duties as per the Supreme Court order. He cannot visit the Delhi CM office and Secretariat during his interim bail.

Mr Kejriwal, also cannot sign government official files related to Delhi CMO unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi. He is not allowed to comment on or criticise the ongoing case, and he will not interact with case witnesses or access any official files connected with the case.

The apex court states that the grant of interim bail will not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal, which is pending consideration before the court.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Arvind Kejriwal is now likely to join the AAP campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, which take place in Delhi on May 25.