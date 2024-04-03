Arvind Kejriwal Health Update: Tihar Jail Issues Statement on Delhi CM's Declining Physical Fitness

AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly fallen ill and has lost approximately 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21.Addressing a press conference, AAP leader said, “Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetes patient but he never let his health issue come as a hindrance in the service of the country. Since the BJP-ruled central government arrested him there has been a serious challenge to his health condition, his sugar level fell thrice while he was in ED custody. He has lost 4.5 kg in the last 12 days, and for a patient who a diabetic, it may create serious health complications."

Tihar Jail issues a statement -On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two Doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 Kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per Court order. His vital… — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Now Tihar jail has addressed the issue with a official statement, the officials said Kejriwal was examined by two Doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 Kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per Court order. His vital statistics is fine. Kejriwal was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-defunct judicial custody and remains in Tihar jail following a court decision to remand him in judicial custody until April 15.

Earlier, on March 27, the high court declined to provide interim relief to Kejriwal, citing that the issue raised significant concerns that couldn't be hastily decided without obtaining the agency's perspective. The court instructed the ED to submit its response to the challenge against Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent remand into the ED's custody. In its response, the ED stated that following the filing of the current petition, Kejriwal was further remanded to its custody through a comprehensive and detailed remand order until April 1.Kejriwal was transferred to judicial custody by the trial court, a decision which was not contested by his counsel.



