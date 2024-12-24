Arvind Kejriwal is an incarnation of Lord Krishna: Avadh Ojha

New Delhi, Dec 24 Acclaimed Civil services coach Avadh Ojha who was inducted in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) early this month, has likened the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal with God, calling him an 'avatar of Krishna'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the popular educator said, “Arvind Kejriwal is definitely a God, he is an incarnation of Lord Krishna.” The coach-turned politician also spoke on myriad issues ranging from Delhi elections to prospects of Kejriwal becoming Prime Minister by 2029.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: Is Arvind Kejriwal the 'God of the poor'?

Avadh Ojha: Arvind Kejriwal is definitely a God, I have already said he is an avatar of Krishna. Whenever someone tries to change society or becomes a messiah of the poor, the "Kans" of society go after them. Otherwise, why was Lord Krishna born in a prison? What wrong did Devaki and Vasudeva done? Kans, the societal oppressors, never want anyone working for the poor, labourers, or the oppressed. Look at the situation in Delhi today, it has become an example for all of the country.

Conditions are dire everywhere. Some are worried that Kejriwal might become Prime Minister by 2029. That is why people are targeting him. I firmly believe he is a godly figure. Free education, free treatment in hospitals, he thinks to such an extent that even old people who fall sick and do not have someone to take care of them, he thinks about them. These are god-like traits.

IANS: Poet Kumar Vishwas made a controversial statement saying children should be taught the Ramayana, or else someone else will take away Lakshmi of their household. What's your view on this?

Avadh Ojha: Kumar Vishwas is a renowned poet with a significant reputation. While he said children should be taught the Ramayana, I would like to add that children should read not just the Ramayana but also the Bible, Quran, Gita, and other scriptures. These books contain the essence of humanity's upliftment. I myself teach the Gita on my channel. As for the second part of his statement, I believe women have the right to choose. Poet Vishwas might not realise this, but women have always had the liberty to decide their partners. For example, Savitri chose Satyavan. He might have made the comment unintentionally, but it is inappropriate to comment on anyone’s personal life. We all have families and should respect that.

IANS: How would you describe Kejriwal's simplicity and leadership qualities?

Avadh Ojha: A common teacher like me was embraced by him. Parties of kings and royals don't even acknowledge common people. But Kejriwal, a national leader, embraced me. I have observed his democratic approach and his focus on merit. He has his own style of working, and he always works democratically.

IANS: Will Rahul Gandhi's appeal have any impact on the Delhi elections?

Avadh Ojha: Rahul Gandhi is one of the country’s prominent leaders. If he speaks sensibly, people will surely listen to him.

IANS: Congress is accusing Kejriwal of being anti-Dalit. Your thoughts?

Avadh Ojha: The Ambedkar Excellence Study Scheme and the Ambedkar Scholarship for students wishing to study abroad are in Dr Ambedkar’s name. Kejriwal has openly declared from the stage that Dr Ambedkar is his god and that he is a devotee. He has also stated that if anyone speaks against his god, he will not tolerate it.

IANS: AIMIM is fielding candidates in the Delhi elections. Is that a threat to AAP's dominance?

Avadh Ojha: Our sisters are with us, we have the blessings of our elders, our children are with us, and the youth support us. So, who can pose a threat? In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest elections, and they should. There’s no issue with that.

IANS: Should Delhi’s Chief Minister be a Dalit?

Avadh Ojha: The question of whether the CM should be Dalit or Muslim depends on the party's rules and processes. Leadership should always be based on merit. During the Swadeshi movement, leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak encouraged Muslims and Dalits to come forward. Where there is merit, it should always be encouraged.

IANS: Will the issue of historical excavations be significant in Delhi elections?

Avadh Ojha: If we dig up the entire country, as one of our leaders Sanjay Singh once said, even the Parliament might reveal something. Should the Prime Minister excavate the Parliament too? I believe the focus should be on economic issues. People are struggling. Education, healthcare, and employment are the real concerns. Why waste time on unnecessary matters?

IANS: Last time, BJP gave Deputy CM Manish Sisodia a tough fight in his constituency. This time, Congress has fielded a former MLA. Will it be a triangular contest?

Avadh Ojha: The excitement remains until the last over of the match. Whoever fights with courage, determination, and God’s blessings will emerge victorious. The one whose chariot is driven by Krishna, will become Arjuna and win this Mahabharata.

