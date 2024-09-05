Arvind Kejriwal-Led Government Brought Education Revolution in Delhi, Says Atishi

On Thursday, Education Minister Atishi stated that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government uniquely prioritizes sending principals and teachers abroad for advanced training, in contrast to other administrations that focus on sending ministers and officers. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, she awarded the State Teachers' Award to 118 teachers at Tyagaraj Stadium.

Atishi said, "In our country, teachers are revered like God as children learn the most from them. My experience as a teacher in a boarding school showed me how students imitate their teachers, adopting their mannerisms and speech. This highlights the importance of teachers."

She highlighted that over 400 principals and teachers were trained at the University of Cambridge, 950 at the National Institute of Education in Singapore, and 1,700 at IIM-Ahmedabad. Reflecting on her background, the minister shared, "Both my parents were teachers at Delhi University. I have a personal connection to this profession and understand the value of quality education."

Atishi also said the importance of respecting teachers and said, "We have elevated teachers to the position of gurus and they are key to shaping future generations."