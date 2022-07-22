Arvind Kejriwal slams Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena

AAP leader and Delhi CM slammed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for his serious allegations against Manish Sisodia that he is liquor mafia. Slamming all the allegations Arvind Kejriwal said it is all false. Kejriwal also said "I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Manish Sisodia and they are going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case," he said.

Saxena requested an investigation by probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation into the Delhi government's contentious policy. Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi also attacked Kejriwal in a press conference he said "before he gave himself certificates of honesty". She said the Delhi government enacted the liquor policy illegally and it is a "fraud on the people of the national capital".