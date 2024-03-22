Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Trial Court As Plea Withdrawn From Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the trial court for remand as a plea was withdrawn from the Supreme Court on Friday, March 22.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, told the apex court that Dehi CM has withdrawn his plea from the apex court, and he will be produced by ED before the trial court for remand.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Enforcement Directorate (ED), tells Supreme Court that as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his plea from the apex court, he will be produced by ED before the trial court for remand.



Solicitor General says that he… — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Mehta also stated that he had advised the ED not to produce Kejriwal till his petition was pending in the Supreme Court, but now as Kejriwal has withdrawn the plea from the top court, he will be produced before the trial court.

Kejriwal will be produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi at 2.30 pm today. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. Kejriwal has reportedly been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

A special three-judge bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Bela Dwivedi was scheduled to hear Kejriwal's plea. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed to urgently hear the arrested Delhi Chief Minister's plea against his arrest.

Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. Meanwhile, AAP leaders - who called for a nationwide protest today - began a demonstration in Delhi. Some prominent Delhi ministers such as Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the Delhi Police.