Arvind Kejriwal to embark on two-day Goa visit on Dec 21
By ANI | Published: December 19, 2021 07:34 PM2021-12-19T19:34:17+5:302021-12-19T19:45:02+5:30
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state.
He will land at Dabolim Airport on December 21 and will address a public meeting at Bandodkar Ground in Panaji at 5 pm.
Kejriwal will also hold a press conference at Cidade, Goa at 5 pm on December 22.
Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app